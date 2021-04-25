Carey Mulligan Says Nothing Gets in the Way of Bath Time With Her Kids

Carey Mulligan Says Nothing Gets in the Way of Bath Time With Her KidsBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 25 2021, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Actress Carey Mulligan has been gracing screens in iconic movies such as The Great Gatsby, Inside Llewyn Davis, and now, Promising Young Woman. The Oscar nominee is married to husband Marcus Mumford of the folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, but what about Carey's sons? Here's everything you need to know about Carey and Marcus's two adorable kids.
Carey Mulligan shares two kids with her husband Marcus Mumford.
Carey has been married since 2012, and the details of her romance are too sweet. It's widely reported (although unconfirmed by Carey or Marcus) that the pair met at church camp, became pen pals, and reunited as adults on the set of Inside Llewyn Davis. So it only makes sense that their family life would be as adorable as their meeting.
Their daughter, Evelyn Grace Mumford, was born in 2015, and shortly after, a son, Wilfred Mumford, was born in 2017. Carey discussed balancing parenting with her acting career with The Mirror, saying, "I feel very strongly about my job and I love my job and it’s the best job in the world, but also, it is a job. It can’t be more important than when I have to get home and have to do bathtime."
Carey also added, "Someone said the other day, ‘Did you bring Cassie home with you?’ And I was like, ‘The nails I brought home, the hair extensions I brought home, but everything else, you can’t bring that into a house with two kids. You’ve got to leave all of that stuff at work. So I think it’s a system that works for me for now."
The role of Cassie in Promising Young Woman is an emotionally heavy role to play, so it's only natural Carey wouldn't want to bring that home. She did, however, note that her acting inspiration is none other than Nicole Kidman.
"She was actually somewhat of an inspiration for us for Promising Young Woman. She’s just extraordinary," Carrie explained. "She’s sort of simultaneously charming, and enticing, and terrifying. I think it’s just a masterclass."
What are Carey's upcoming projects?
This is the second time Carey has been an Oscar nominee but certainly not the last, judging by her upcoming projects. First, Carey stars in The Dig, an upcoming British drama film based on the novel of the same name by John Preston. The novel reimagines the events of the 1939 archeological dig of Sutton Hoo. Carey plays Edith Pretty, the landowner of the Sutton Hoo ship burial. The Dig can be streamed on Netflix.
Next, Carey snags a leading role in the biographical film Maestro, about the life of Leonard Bernstein. Bradley Cooper is set to direct and star as Leonard, with Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, and Steven Spielberg producing. Carey plays Leonard's wife, Felicia Montealegre. Jeremy Strong (Succession) plays John Gruen, a friend of the Bernsteins.
Principal photography for the film began in April 2021, so it's unlikely Netflix will release the flick before 2022.
carey mulligan earned her first oscar nomination for an education in 2010. 11 years later, she earned her second nomination for promising young woman #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3NpPO36wqV— best of carey (@badpostmulligan) April 25, 2021
It sounds like fans of her work will be getting a lot more Carey Mulligan in the future! And we're certain that despite all her upcoming work, she's going to make it home for bath time.
Promising Young Woman is available for rent on Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, and Apple TV.