Carey Mulligan Says Nothing Gets in the Way of Bath Time With Her Kids

Actress Carey Mulligan has been gracing screens in iconic movies such as The Great Gatsby, Inside Llewyn Davis, and now, Promising Young Woman . The Oscar nominee is married to husband Marcus Mumford of the folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, but what about Carey's sons? Here's everything you need to know about Carey and Marcus's two adorable kids.

Carey Mulligan shares two kids with her husband Marcus Mumford.

Carey has been married since 2012, and the details of her romance are too sweet. It's widely reported (although unconfirmed by Carey or Marcus) that the pair met at church camp, became pen pals, and reunited as adults on the set of Inside Llewyn Davis. So it only makes sense that their family life would be as adorable as their meeting.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Their daughter, Evelyn Grace Mumford, was born in 2015, and shortly after, a son, Wilfred Mumford, was born in 2017. Carey discussed balancing parenting with her acting career with The Mirror, saying, "I feel very strongly about my job and I love my job and it’s the best job in the world, but also, it is a job. It can’t be more important than when I have to get home and have to do bathtime."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Carey also added, "Someone said the other day, ‘Did you bring Cassie home with you?’ And I was like, ‘The nails I brought home, the hair extensions I brought home, but everything else, you can’t bring that into a house with two kids. You’ve got to leave all of that stuff at work. So I think it’s a system that works for me for now."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement