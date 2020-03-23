These Kids Show off a New Side to Their Celebrity Parents on TikTok

Whether you spend hours a day on the app or you've found yourself saying "what's TikTok" (on a nearly daily basis), then you know, by now, how influential the video app has gotten. While users mourned the "death" of Vine in 2016, TikTok has become exponentially bigger and more popular than the six-second video sharing app ever was.

Many top celebrities and influencers now have presences on TikTok, and they're making dance challenges and posting comedy videos as a way to stay relevant online.