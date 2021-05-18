Charles Grodin Was as Successful a Family Man as He Was an Actor

Charles' first marriage was to Julie Ferguson, and together they had Marion. However, their relationship didn't last long and Charles eventually remarried, this time to Elissa Durwood.

Elissa's position in his life became an enduring one, not just for the fact that she birthed their son, Nicholas, but also because of how long she was a part of Charles' life. She is a published author, a former film and book reviewer, and a fervent international traveler. Through Charles' later years she and he resided quietly in Connecticut and New York City.

In the wake of his death, plenty of peers have spoken out on social media expressing their condolences. Steve Martin wrote, "So said to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met."

Sean Gentile echoed similar sentiments, writing on Twitter, "I spent possibly hours over the last year watching clips of Charles Grodin on Letterman, and every one is equally great. Perfect stuff."