Chris Brown Claims He's Been Hacked After Stirring Up Drama With His Ex

Sigh. It looks like Chris Brown had a few choice words about his ex Karrueche Tran's boyfriend, Victor Cruz. The "Freaky Friday" singer, who known for being one of Hollywood’s most controversial stars, stirred up trouble on social media when he left a not-so-nice comment about Victor on his Instagram page.

Karruche— who started dating the former NFL player after her nasty split from Chris in 2015 — was standing alongside her longtime boyfriend in the photo. In since-deleted comments, the singer seemingly wrote, “No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager [sic].”

But Chris was not done. He went on to add, "Retired wrestler spanks. IM F--KING AROUND….good bless. No shade. Just minor [sic]." Though the comments have since been deleted, fans were quick to screenshot the social media diss. However, Chris is denying that he had any part in contacting his ex, alleging that he was hacked.

Source: Instagram

Was Chris Brown really hacked? This is not the first time Chris, 30, has defended himself against mean-spirited comments on social media so it's no surprise fans are a bit skeptical. However, after his most recent comments about Victor went viral, Chris took to his own Instagram to claim that he was hacked and not responsible for the drama.

“People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever's been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf," he posted to his story. But, he didn’t stop there. He posted another message alongside a picture of a passport for the singer, writing, "The lengths people go through to be a fake a-- b---h! Does amuse me! I got sent this by someone claiming to be Chris Brown on Facebook."

While the “Loyal” singer is caught up in the drama, Victor and his girlfriend seem unbothered by the outburst. In fact, the couple are currently in Italy attending fashion shows. “Draped in @givenchyofficial while sipping Tuscan wine and simultaneously flourishing in Florence. All the boxes are checked,” Victor’s most recent Instagram post read.

The football star and Karrueche have been dating since December 2017 and continue to be going strong. “I think she's just so genuine, she's so herself, I love that about her. She helps me keep comfortable, she helps me be myself around her, and everything we do is an adventure,” he told Us Weekly about his relationship with the model-turned-TV-personality. “Every time we step out of the house, it feels like an adventure, and we enjoy ourselves."

Wait, is Chris Brown’s girlfriend pregnant? Last month, Chris took to social media to comment on his girlfriend Ammika Harris' page. "BM Bad,” he wrote, which stands for “baby mama bad.” Though the two have yet to officially confirm their relationship, a source told Page Six that the two are expecting. The alleged couple -- who have been linked together since 2015 -- have posted numerous photos of one another and commented on each other’s social pages.