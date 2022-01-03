Claire Heilig Is the Latest Country Singer to Appear on 'The Bachelor'

The 26th season will follow Clayton Echard's journey to find love after an unsuccessful stint on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. Clayton will be meeting 31 women in total to kick off the season, but one in particular is rumored to make a strong first impression on Night 1: Claire Heilig.

Read on to find out more about the Season 26 star, including her job, her singing career, and her family life.