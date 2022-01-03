Claire Heilig Is the Latest Country Singer to Appear on 'The Bachelor'By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 3 2022, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
After two back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette aired, The Bachelor is set to return for a new season on Jan. 3. This time around, the cast and the crew are finally back in the Bachelor Mansion.
The 26th season will follow Clayton Echard's journey to find love after an unsuccessful stint on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. Clayton will be meeting 31 women in total to kick off the season, but one in particular is rumored to make a strong first impression on Night 1: Claire Heilig.
Read on to find out more about the Season 26 star, including her job, her singing career, and her family life.
Who is Claire Heilig? Details on her job and her life before 'The Bachelor.'
The 28-year-old contestant hails from Virginia Beach, Va., and she works as a cosmetic dermatologist and as a spray tanner. According to Claire's LinkedIn page, she has been working as a Regional Director of Cosmetics at Anne Arundel Dermatology since February of 2021.
Her page lists that she has been a Sales Representative for dental company for more than five years.
Outside of her roles dermatology and in sales, Claire is also a singer (like many other past contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette). She has shared multiple videos of her covering popular country music songs on her public Instagram feed over the years.
Claire was a member of the Virginia-based band, Southbound. The five-member group has not shared any updates on Instagram or on YouTube since June of 2020, so it's unclear if the members are still performing, or if the band is technically still together.
The Season 26 star is a single mom to a five-year-old son.
When the "charming, outgoing, and unapologetic" Bachelor contestant isn't working or performing, she's likely spending time with her five-year-old son, Cayson.
Claire is a single mother to the kindergartner, and she has not shared any details about her son's dad or their relationship online.
In her ABC bio, Claire noted that she "grew up quickly" when she had her son, who is her "greatest achievement." She also shared that she wanted to have more children in the future as well.
How far does Claire Heilig get on 'The Bachelor'?
Though Claire is looking to start a long-term relationship with Clayton away from the "distractions of life and work," the spoilers for Season 26 indicate that the spray tanner does not stay on the show for long.
Per the spoiler site, Reality Steve, Claire actually gets sent home before the first rose ceremony on Night 1 — which only adds to the theory that hopeful country singers do not tend to do well on the show.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out how her potential early elimination will play out, but it is important to note that this spoiler is unconfirmed.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.