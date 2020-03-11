When ABC announced that Clare Crawley would be the next Bachelorette , fans of the popular reality dating competition expected some mature and slightly older contestants to match Clare's experience.

Instead, Bachelor nation got 32 contestants that seem more suitable for a Hannah Ann Sluss season rather than one being helmed by a 38-year-old established woman.

"Can someone explain to me why 21 out of the 32 contestants for The Bachelorette are 10+ years younger than Clare? I think the producers missed the mark on this cast," one fan tweeted.