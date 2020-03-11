We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Average Age of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Contestants Is 28 — and Fans Are Pissed

When ABC announced that Clare Crawley would be the next Bachelorette, fans of the popular reality dating competition expected some mature and slightly older contestants to match Clare's experience. 

Instead, Bachelor nation got 32 contestants that seem more suitable for a Hannah Ann Sluss season rather than one being helmed by a 38-year-old established woman. 

"Can someone explain to me why 21 out of the 32 contestants for The Bachelorette are 10+ years younger than Clare? I think the producers missed the mark on this cast," one fan tweeted. 