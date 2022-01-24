Who Are Clayton Echard's Final Two Ladies on 'The Bachelor'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard's time on The Bachelor kicked off on Jan. 3, and the Missouri native is looking for a long-term partner and to potentially get engaged at the end of his season.

Unsurprisingly, Clayton's journey to find love on the show hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Contestants Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney have dominated the beginning portion of Season 26 with their actions on the group dates, which has been a distraction from Clayton's real connections with some of the other women.