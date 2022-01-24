Who Are Clayton Echard's Final Two Ladies on 'The Bachelor'?By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 24 2022, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
Clayton Echard's time on The Bachelor kicked off on Jan. 3, and the Missouri native is looking for a long-term partner and to potentially get engaged at the end of his season.
Unsurprisingly, Clayton's journey to find love on the show hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Contestants Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney have dominated the beginning portion of Season 26 with their actions on the group dates, which has been a distraction from Clayton's real connections with some of the other women.
While the early-season drama is often compelling for viewers, the medical sales rep will ultimately start to narrow down his group so things can get more serious. As the season progresses, Clayton will just keep the women who he can see a future with.
By the time the season comes to an end, Clayton will likely have a difficult decision to make regarding the recipient of his final rose. Who are Clayton's final two women? Read on to find out if there is any clarity regarding the conclusion of Season 26.
Who are the final two women on Clayton Echard's season of 'The Bachelor'?
Though many viewers want to find out who Clayton picks and if he is still in a relationship with his final selection long before his entire journey airs on TV, there are no spoilers at this time regarding the conclusion of Season 26.
Steve Carbone aka Reality Steve, who is known for posting spoilers for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has yet to share the names of Clayton's final two women.
However, the longtime spoiler source did identify the competitors who allegedly make it to the final three (and who, therefore, make it to the Fantasy Suite portion of the season).
According to Reality Steve, flight instructor Rachel Recchia, videographer Susie Evans, and ICU nurse Gabby Windey are Clayton's final three contestants. It is important to note that these spoilers cannot be confirmed until the overnight date portion of the season airs on TV.
Does Clayton Echard get engaged at the end of 'The Bachelor' Season 26?
While most Bachelor and Bachelorette leads have gotten engaged to their final picks in recent years (current Bachelor host Jesse Palmer did not get down on one knee to propose at the end of his season back in 2004), it is unclear at this time whether Clayton ended his own season with a proposal.
Though we don't yet know if Clayton will be meeting with Neil Lane at the end of Season 26, the lead did confirm that he fell in love on the show.
"I did find love," Clayton told Lara Spencer during a virtual appearance on Good Morning America. "I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought. I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."
You can watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show is also available to stream on Hulu the next day.