Clayton Is the True Villain of 'The Bachelor' for Gaslighting Susie (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

While Season 26 of The Bachelor has proven to be a dud, its lead, Clayton Echard, is now facing severe backlash for the mistreatment of one of the contestants.

The March 8 episode follows Clayton and his final three women traveling to Iceland for the Fantasy Suites. For those unaware, this is the time most franchise leads have been waiting for because they can, you know ... get down and dirty.