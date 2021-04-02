Concrete Cowboys Are Real, and There's a Nonprofit Group Dedicated To Them

The actual plot of Concrete Cowboy is not based on a true story. There wasn't a young boy in real life who was introduced to the world of urban cowboys when he moved to the city to live with a father he barely knew. That being said, the term "concrete cowboy" is used to describe real urban cowboys from the city.

Ghetto Cowboy (the book which inspired the movie) is also a work of fiction, but it also describes this community of horse-riders in an area you might not expect them to be. The book and movie describe Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club , a nonprofit organization in Philadelphia that is dedicated to giving young people the opportunity to take care of horses and eventually ride them.

Concrete Cowboy writer and director Ricky Staub told Film Inquiry that he saw horses on the streets of Philadelphia before he even read the book, which inspired him to make the movie.

"Visually, it's very resting to see a cowboy riding down the streets of North Philly," he said. "It's not a common image. But obviously, this majestic creature in the middle of the neighborhood, from a visual standpoint, is very resting, which then drew me to the book."