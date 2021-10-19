The Latest 'Cowboy Bebop' Teaser Finally Shows Us the Live-Action Cast in Action

The Latest 'Cowboy Bebop' Teaser Finally Shows Us the Live-Action Cast in ActionBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Oct. 19 2021, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
After months of set photos, full costume pics, and even a look at the revamped theme song, the latest teaser for the live-action Cowboy Bebop finally gives us a look at the cast in action. The trailer offers a sizeable glimpse into the actors' performances as the iconic anime characters in one stylish action sequence.
The adaptation of Shinichirō Watanabe's influential neo-noir "space western" stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Like the source material, the new show follows a ragtag group of intergalactic bounty hunters surviving paycheck to paycheck as they travel the cosmos in search of dangerous criminals.
The latest teaser for the show dropped exactly one month before the Netflix series' debut.
The 'Cowboy Bebop' live-action cast includes some heavy-hitters in Hollywood.
John Cho (Spike) is known for his starring role in the Harold & Kumar series. He also starred as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek reboot films and received critical acclaim for his performance in 2018's Searching.
Mustafa Shakir (Jet) is no stranger to Netflix series, having portrayed antagonist Bushmaster in the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage. Daniella Pineda (Faye) has also appeared in several Netflix productions and also starred in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She will also be featured in Jurassic World: Dominion.
Spike and the crew jam out in "Lost Session."
Introduced as "a Netflix Special Presentation," the teaser is far from a traditional peek into the show and offers no actual scenes from the upcoming premiere. "Lost Session" is instead presented as a short film that displays the main cast's performances as the infamous Bebop crew.
In the teaser, Jet informs his two companions that he's found their next bounty. Faye leaps at the chance to claim the bounty first before the others, but all three of them encounter goons along the way.
Spike, on the other hand, is content to grab a bowl of noodles before the job, all while trying to stave off his trauma.
The crew eventually bite and claw their way to the target. But in traditional Bebop fashion, the job gets screwed up so royally that they can't cash in on the bounty. The teaser ends with the three of them deflecting blame over who among them actually botched the gig, along with a tease for 10 more "sessions" (the official episode count) still to come.
A stylish and exhilarating look at the adaptation.
While "Lost Session" doesn't reveal what the show itself looks like just yet, the teaser is a remarkably stylish short film in its own right. It displays the off-kilter chemistry among the cast as they fill in the shoes of beloved anime characters. The performances are campy and charming, and the action sequences are chock-full of snappy editing and visually clever transitions that would make Edgar Wright blush. Yoko Kanno's iconic soundtrack is even featured throughout the teaser.
For all intents and purposes, "Lost Session" is an encouraging look into the show's style. If the real show is anything like this teaser, we might just be in for a treat. But for anyone who still wants to know what the show will really look like, there's still hope. The Netflix Cowboy Bebop Twitter account posted the short film along with an announcement that the official trailer will be out on Oct. 26.
Cowboy Bebop will stream with 10 episodes starting on Nov. 19. The original anime series will also begin streaming on Netflix on Oct. 21.
See you then, space cowboys.