The Latest 'Cowboy Bebop' Teaser Finally Shows Us the Live-Action Cast in Action

Introduced as "a Netflix Special Presentation," the teaser is far from a traditional peek into the show and offers no actual scenes from the upcoming premiere. "Lost Session" is instead presented as a short film that displays the main cast's performances as the infamous Bebop crew.

In the teaser, Jet informs his two companions that he's found their next bounty. Faye leaps at the chance to claim the bounty first before the others, but all three of them encounter goons along the way.

Spike, on the other hand, is content to grab a bowl of noodles before the job, all while trying to stave off his trauma.

The crew eventually bite and claw their way to the target. But in traditional Bebop fashion, the job gets screwed up so royally that they can't cash in on the bounty. The teaser ends with the three of them deflecting blame over who among them actually botched the gig, along with a tease for 10 more "sessions" (the official episode count) still to come.