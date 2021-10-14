Daisy Ridley Did Not Commit Manslaughter at 16, Despite What You May Have Heard

The claim, which seems to have originated on Twitter, suggests that Daisy got into what was effectively a hit and run, and committed vehicular manslaughter when she was just 16. As it turns out, though, there's no truth at all to these claims. As far as we know, Daisy didn't get into a car accident at 16, and she certainly never killed anyone.

The rumor first started on Twitter, after a user with the handle @baklavalamp shared a joke that many users mistook as fact. “Daisy Ridley committing vehicular manslaughter is so funny to me like. Where was she going," the user wrote.

Although the idea of the actress committing manslaughter may have been funny to them, for many on Twitter it was an alarming revelation about her.