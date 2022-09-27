Yeah, so Ryan Reynolds Just Dropped Some Big 'Deadpool 3' News out of Literally Nowhere

Up until this point, details on Deadpool 3 have been scarce. The film was stuck in development limbo during the Disney-Fox acquisition before production on the film was continued under the MCU banner. In 2017, Disney CEO Bob Iger even had to confirm for fans that the film would remain R-rated to stay true to the character.

But in late September 2022, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds dropped some major developments about the film, including the release date and the return of a fan favorite mutant.