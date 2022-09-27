Yeah, so Ryan Reynolds Just Dropped Some Big 'Deadpool 3' News out of Literally Nowhere
Everyone's favorite merc with a mouth, Deadpool, has been on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time now. Since Disney's historic acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans have been eager to see the X-Men and all factions of mutantkind cross over with the likes of the Avengers in a major way. We've gotten some substantial teases for mutants in the MCU with Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel, but Deadpool is one popular character who has yet to enter the franchise.
Up until this point, details on Deadpool 3 have been scarce. The film was stuck in development limbo during the Disney-Fox acquisition before production on the film was continued under the MCU banner. In 2017, Disney CEO Bob Iger even had to confirm for fans that the film would remain R-rated to stay true to the character.
But in late September 2022, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds dropped some major developments about the film, including the release date and the return of a fan favorite mutant.
Here's what we know about the release date for 'Deadpool 3.'
Though Ryan Reynolds is known for several iconic roles, one of his most popular portrayals is that of the cocky and fourth-wall-breaking mutant Deadpool. He has an enormous amount of fun playing the character, going so far as to pull out the costume and voice for appearances on talk shows and web series.
To that end, Ryan Reynolds revealed news about the highly anticipated sequel in a pointedly Deadpool sort of way.
Ryan posted a video on all of his social media channels discussing progress on Deadpool 3.
"His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special," he states. "Every Deadpool needs to stand out; stand apart."
His video takes a sudden absurdist turn, as they usually do, in which Ryan jokes that he has no idea what to do with the movie after all this time. He did have "one idea," however.
He turns to X-Men star Hugh Jackman (who's apparently crashing with him) and asks if he wants to play Wolverine one more time.
"Yeah," Hugh says as if he didn't just drop a bomb on Marvel fans. "Sure, Ryan."
The video ends with confirmation that Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3. What's more, the film's release date was also unveiled.
Get ready for Deadpool to throw hands with Wolverine on Sept. 6, 2024.
Hugh Jackman's performance as the claw-wielding Wolverine is nothing short of iconic. The 53-year-old Australian actor has played the character since 2000. He last played the role in 2017 in the critically acclaimed Logan.
As eager as fans are to see the X-Men make their MCU debut (alternate realities notwithstanding), knowing that Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are about to clash is easily one of the most X-citing developments yet.