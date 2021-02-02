Dean Edwards Imitates Celebs on Netflix's 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready'

Some people will say that men, including Dean, look at marriage totally different from how women do. While most women pre-plan their weddings from childhood, most men don't focus on the institution of marriage until later in life. While Dean has admitted to taking seven years to propose, fans want to know if he actually jumped the broom.

He is indeed definitely married. While there are no reports of Dean getting married or any photos on his Instagram page of his family, he has touched on the topic on The Breakfast Club. While talking with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, he mentioned that he's been married for quite some time — ever since his days on Saturday Night Live.

"Yeah, I've been married since way back," he tells the hosts. " And I have two daughters."