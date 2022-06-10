'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti on Her Future Podcast Plans and How She Wants to Inspire Others (EXCLUSIVE)

Though marriage may have been on Deepti's mind when she signed up for the hit dating series Love Is Blind, the breakout star has now set her sights on another major project — and it doesn't involve walking down the aisle!

Deepti revealed exclusively to Distractify that she has plans to start her own podcast and get her "thoughts out there" to the general public.

She also told us that she would "love to do a talk show" in the future," adding, "I would be amazed if I could get those types of opportunities."