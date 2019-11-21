Who Is Demi Lovato Playing on 'Will & Grace'? Singer Reveals Major Details About Her Mystery Role

What's Demi Lovato up to lately? The singer skipped the VMAs in August, posting a cryptic explanation on her Instagram Story: "I skipped the VMA's for a REASON. Well that and I just hate award shows." Earlier, she had teased a new project, writing, "Okay I can't tell you guys what I'm doing today (you'll find out super soon tho) but it's making me SO HAPPY. I'm having SO MUCH FUN and I can't stop laughing. Now go come up with crazy ass theories as to what it might be [sic]!!!"

Turns out, Demi was alluding to being cast as a guest star on the final season of Will & Grace. Seriously, who needs the VMAs when you're going to be on freakin' Will & Grace?! Last night (Nov. 20), the pop diva threw fans into a frenzy after she teased her sitcom character on social media.

Source: Instagram/Demi Lovato

So, who is Demi Lovato playing on the final season of Will & Grace? According to Entertainment Weekly, Demi is playing character called Jenny, a "guarded gal who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an unexpected way." Well, unexpected is an understatement because the singer debuted her character on Instagram, revealing that Jenny is actually an expectant mother! Most importantly, she's Will's surrogate!

Demi showed off her look, donning a polka dot dress, hoop earrings, and a growing baby bump. “Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny,” she captioned the pic. So far, we also know that the brunette beauty will be in three episodes in 2020. The final season will have 18 episodes in total — it premiered on Jan. 9.

Source: Instagram

Demi Lovato reveals she's going back to her acting roots. Back in May 2018, Demi hinted that she planned to go back to acting. A Twitter user asked her if she had any major plans, and she responded by saying, "Yes!! I plan on getting back into acting this next year." The singer had recently had a few voice acting roles, like in Charming (2018) and Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017). In addition to Will & Grace her IMDb page states that she'll have roles in Camp Rock 3 and Eurovision.

People seem to think Demi's Will & Grace hint was throwing shade at Taylor Swift. When Demi announced that she wasn't attending the 2019 VMAs and alluded to being part of a new project, some people felt like she was trying to subtly diss Taylor Swift. You know, her (ex?) frenemy. And, T. Swift fans went off, claiming Demi was mad at Taylor for simply existing...

Source: Instagram/Demi Lovato





It took 13 seconds for Demi Lovato to get mad cause Taylor Swift is breathing. Are we surprised? — Nils Sjöberg (fan acc.) (@icantunseeit) August 27, 2019

Demi Lovato: I skipped the VMA's for a reason...

Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/Doj9t4h6Qg — Deustoxic (@Deustoxic) August 27, 2019

Demi's fans quickly jumped to her defense, saying that her choice not to attend the award show and her Instagram posts had nothing to do with the Lover singer — and they're probably right. Overall, let's maybe stop pitting women against each other.

Demi Lovato liked the post and confirmed that she was working on a new project for days, and her instagram stories had nothing to do with Taylor Swift. Will Swifties calm down now? The world doesn’t spin around Taylor pic.twitter.com/WS2SbnxWzQ — 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑚 (@EyesOnDemetria) August 27, 2019

Why exactly would Demi and Taylor be feuding? Back in 2016, the two singers did get into a very public feud. Demi called Taylor out for staying silent about Dr. Luke during Kesha's trial. Demi also told Glamour that she thought Taylor's "squad" was essentially promoting unrealistic body image goals.

"I don't see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body. It's kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it's not real," she said. The singer also showed support for her friend and fellow musician Katy Perry: "And I think that having a song and video about tearing Katy Perry down (referencing Tay's "Bad Blood" video), that's not women's empowerment."

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There's also been a lot of drama involving Demi's manager Scooter Braun, who now owns all of Taylor's masters from her albums produced by Big Machine Records. In an open letter she posted back in June, the musician called out Scooter for his "incessant, manipulative bullying."