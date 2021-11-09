Demi Lovato Released a Sex Toy to "Take the Stigma Away From Pleasure" — Here's Where to Buy

Is there anything Demi Lovato can't do? We already know they're a talented singer, actor, and even a talk show host . And although they started out as a Disney kid, fans have seen them grow into their own person over the years and embrace different parts of who they are.

It looks like now, Demi wants to help us all embrace a sexual side of ourselves. They have released the Demi Wand, a small yellow vibrator that they hope will break the stigma against people enjoying their bodies in this way. If you're looking to get one for yourself, here's where you can buy it.

Where can you buy the Demi Wand?

Demi worked in collaboration with the sex-toy company Bellesa to create the Demi Wand. You can buy it exclusively on Bellesa's website. "The Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa is a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting-edge technology in sex tech," says the toy's description on the site. The small toy is only 5.5" in length and it's rechargeable. It charges directly in the travel case it comes with.

In a press release, Bellesa said the Demi Wand is its "smallest and quietest wand vibrator." It comes with eight different vibration modes and is made from silicone. Demi first announced the new toy on their Instagram. "I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level," they said in the caption.

