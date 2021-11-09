Demi Lovato Released a Sex Toy to "Take the Stigma Away From Pleasure" — Here's Where to Buy

Demi Lovato Released a Sex Toy to "Take the Stigma Away From Pleasure" — Here's Where to BuyBy Kori Williams
Nov. 9 2021, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Is there anything Demi Lovato can't do? We already know they're a talented singer, actor, and even a talk show host. And although they started out as a Disney kid, fans have seen them grow into their own person over the years and embrace different parts of who they are.
It looks like now, Demi wants to help us all embrace a sexual side of ourselves. They have released the Demi Wand, a small yellow vibrator that they hope will break the stigma against people enjoying their bodies in this way. If you're looking to get one for yourself, here's where you can buy it.
Where can you buy the Demi Wand?
Demi worked in collaboration with the sex-toy company Bellesa to create the Demi Wand. You can buy it exclusively on Bellesa's website.
"The Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa is a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting-edge technology in sex tech," says the toy's description on the site. The small toy is only 5.5" in length and it's rechargeable. It charges directly in the travel case it comes with.
In a press release, Bellesa said the Demi Wand is its "smallest and quietest wand vibrator." It comes with eight different vibration modes and is made from silicone.
Demi first announced the new toy on their Instagram. "I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level," they said in the caption.
The pop star doubled down on this in a quote on Bellesa's website.
"There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands," Demi is quoted as saying. "We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings — it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”
How much is the Demi Wand?
The Demi Wand is available for $79 and it ships to wherever you are for free. Plus, it doesn't cost as much as other vibrators that Bellesa sells. The Magic Wand, for example, an iconic wand vibrator, sells on the company's website for $89. While it does come in a rechargeable version now, it's still big and bulky which can make it difficult to travel with. Plus it's pretty loud.
Other wands Bellesa sells are even more expensive. Some are close to $200. But the Demi Wand is listed on the website as a good fit for those buying their first toy. So the $79 price tag can make it more approachable to those who don't want to spend a ton of money on something brand new to them.
But the lower price tag was probably on purpose. Bellesa says that the wand "combines the best of sex toy technology with accessibility" and it's meant to work with every kind of body. So its affordable price is certainly fitting.
The Demi Wand is available now.