How COVID Changed Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race': A Private Plane and... Possible Alliances?

Unlike a lot of other competition shows where alliances are a big part of the game, that's never really been the case with The Amazing Race. But could that change? Phil says it's possible because the teams are tighter than any other teams have been in the history of the show.

"Hey, we've all been through a challenging time... So yeah, of course they connected [during downtime from filming]," he explains to EW. "If anything, what's different about this season is that the teams are closer maybe than they've ever been on any season because they got to know each other 19 something months ago."