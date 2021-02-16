Does Claudia Conway Receive a Golden Ticket on 'American Idol'?

On Feb. 14, the 19th season of American Idol kicked off on ABC. Due to COVID-19, auditions were not held the way they usually are, but the show managed to find a decent amount of talent for what should be another sensational and competitive season. This season was also able to pull in a few notable contestants, including the daughter of political figures Kellyanne and George Conway, Claudia.

During her American Idol audition, she introduced herself and said, "I'm Claudia Conway. I'm 16. My mother is Kellyanne Conway. She worked for Donald Trump. And my dad is George Conway. He's a lawyer he worked against Donald Trump."

The judges can be seen looking at one another and smiling with Lionel Richie, saying, "Wow." Claudia went on to say, "It's a lot, but I agree to disagree with my mom and my dad."