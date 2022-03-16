It Looks Like Kailyn Lowry Threatened to Quit 'Teen Mom 2' — Again

It Looks Like Kailyn Lowry Threatened to Quit 'Teen Mom 2' — AgainBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 15 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.
Another day, another Teen Mom 2 star who thinks she's ready to quit and leave behind hundreds of thousands of dollars per year for filming her life for a few months. At the end of the March 15, 2022 episode of Teen Mom 2, a text appears on the screen to let viewers know that Kailyn Lowry no longer wants to film. But did Kailyn actually quit Teen Mom 2?
It wouldn't be the first time Kailyn stopped filming or threatened to be done with the show for good. Because Kailyn has stepped back from the show before, and rumors are always running wild about her quitting or getting fired, it's hard to take her seriously. It's like the teen mom who cried wolf at this point.
So, did Kailyn Lowry really quit 'Teen Mom 2'?
Briana's storyline in the March 15, 2022 episode of Teen Mom 2 revolves around appearing as a guest on Chris Lopez's podcast. Chris is the father of two of Kailyn's children, Lux and Creed, and he and Kailyn haven't always seen eye to eye. As viewers know, neither have Kailyn and Briana — so this meeting of the minds, if you will, couldn't come at a worse time.
At the end of the episode, text appears on the screen that says Kailyn "informed production that she will no longer be filming" after she learned Chris was filmed for Teen Mom 2 before the podcast episode premiered. And in the past, Kailyn refused to film because Chris was on the show. Clearly, however, she decided to come back.
In the Season 11 trailer for Teen Mom 2, there are plenty of shots of Kailyn that show she wasn't serious about her refusal to film. Or, at the very least, she came to an agreement with MTV regarding Chris's involvement in Teen Mom 2.
But whether he continues to be in Season 11 or not, thanks to the season preview, we know Kailyn did not quit Teen Mom 2 indefinitely.
Kailyn accused Briana of sleeping with her ex, Chris Lopez.
Outside of the show, after Briana started talking to Chris, Kailyn alluded to something more between her Teen Mom 2 nemesis and Chris. While Briana and Chris's relationship appears to be nothing more than a friendship born out of being single parents and, possibly, a shared animosity involving Kailyn, it didn't stop rumors from flying.
In a December 2021 Instagram story, Kailyn hinted that Briana slept with Chris, but she didn't give any other information regarding the claim. Afterward, Briana told Us Weekly in a simple statement, "No I didn't."
In the March 15, 2022 episode, Briana mentions how her fiancé, Javi Gonzalez, expressed jealousy about her spending time with Chris at a Rage Room, where the two of them, along with Briana and Chris's friends, let off some steam.
Briana denied that anything happened with Chris and, it appears, Chris had her on his podcast to create more drama with Kailyn on and off the show. It's safe to say it definitely worked.
