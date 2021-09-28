Simone Biles Says She Should Have Quit Gymnastics Before the Tokyo Olympics

Simone has a new Facebook Watch miniseries called Simone vs. Herself . It's all about her career from her childhood to how she became the athlete we've loved to watch perform. She gets honest and talks about how she had been getting "mental blocks" in the gym. She called them "scary" and said that she was "getting lost in my skills" as she's crying.

In one of the episodes, Simone is working on her beam routine before the Olympics and wanted to mess up in practice in the hopes that it wouldn't happen while she was in Tokyo. But she says as soon as she began, she started to second guess herself. And when you do the kind of stunts she's known for, that's a huge problem.

In another episode, her coach Laurent Landi is talking to her about being nervous. "If you're not nervous there, then it's wrong." But as we know now, what Simone was experiencing was not nerves.