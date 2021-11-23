Star of TLC's '1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Is a Proud Mama — Does She Want More Kids?

Going from a size 5XL to an XL, Amy Slaton is staying motivated for her growing family. According to Tammy, motherhood has been a lifelong aspiration for her sister. After hearing the news of Amy's pregnancy, Tammy explained that she "was feeling all sorts of things."

"I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her [weight-loss] surgery," she stated. But her anger and worries soon melted away, making room for warmth. "I'm happy she got pregnant because it was the one thing she most wanted in life."