Chris Kattan Might Be Better off Self-Evicting on 'Celebrity Big Brother'By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 8 2022, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Even though the original Big Brother series has been on TV for decades, some stars still don't quite understand how Celebrity Big Brother works. In the Feb. 7, 2022 episode, Chris Kattan was on the block for eviction.
When he gave his speech, which is typically designed to plead one's case to the house to keep a player in the game, Chris spoke as though he expected to leave right then. It got fans thinking: Does Chris Kattan actually want to quit Celebrity Big Brother?
Like some other houseguests in Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, Chris doesn't seem to understand all of the rules and customs of the game. And while there's nothing wrong with that, his apparent confusion could be a reason why he might want to take his leave.
Big Brother is a lot for anyone to endure and some houseguests can't quite hack the isolation the game requires.
Does Chris Kattan want to leave 'Celebrity Big Brother'?
During Chris's speech before voting, he said he wanted to leave and urged the other players to keep Mirai Nagasu, who was also on the block, in the house instead of him. He admitted he was ready to be done and wanted her to have the chance to continue playing.
It was a speech that bewildered the other houseguests and even host Julie Chen Moonves.
Earlier in the episode, Chris admitted his heart wasn't really in the game. While he understands that being cutthroat is necessary to win, he isn't into that part of the strategy.
Instead, Chris just wants to have fun, but it seems like no one told him ahead of the show that Celebrity Big Brother is about more than just having a good time.
Chris hasn't self-evicted yet, but it does seem like he would rather be voted out of the house than stay on. Fans on Twitter are convinced that he wants to quit and will at some point.
As of now, he's still in the game and his fellow houseguests are hopeful he'll remain in the house. Chris is low on the totem pole of threats. And the fact that he doesn't really want to be in the game anymore bodes well for his opponents.
Chris Kattan isn't the only 'Celebrity Big Brother' player unsure of the rules.
While some of the cast went into Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 as superfans of the original show, others proved to be absolutely unfamiliar with the game. Aside from Chris, Lamar Odom went so far as to admit in the season premiere that he had never watched the show before he was cast.
Then, during a moment on the live feeds, Lamar learned for the first time that evicted houseguests form a jury to determine who wins at the end of the season.
Lamar also has trouble targeting other players because he doesn't want to be mean. The Celebrity Big Brother game is complicated and, more often than not, houseguests have to get their hands dirty.
Players like Lamar and Chris don't quite get this. But they're both still in the game, so clearly, they're inadvertently doing something right.
Watch Celebrity Big Brother most Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on CBS through Feb. 23, 2022.