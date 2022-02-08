Chris Kattan Might Be Better off Self-Evicting on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Even though the original Big Brother series has been on TV for decades, some stars still don't quite understand how Celebrity Big Brother works. In the Feb. 7, 2022 episode, Chris Kattan was on the block for eviction.

When he gave his speech, which is typically designed to plead one's case to the house to keep a player in the game, Chris spoke as though he expected to leave right then. It got fans thinking: Does Chris Kattan actually want to quit Celebrity Big Brother?