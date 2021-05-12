Would They Dare Kill [SPOILER] in the 'Prodigal Son' Finale?

Fans of murder dramedy Prodigal Son were disappointed to learn that the show has been abruptly canceled after two seasons. While viewers are holding on to the hope that Warner Bros TV might shop it around, it seems like we'll have to mentally prepare ourselves to say goodbye to the show.

The reason behind Prodigal Son's cancellation seems to be low ratings. While the series was fairly popular to stream, it had the lowest ratings in the FOX drama portfolio. Season 2 reportedly averaged 2.1 million total viewers per episode and had a .41 rating among the 18-49 demographic. Season 1 had a total of 3.4 million viewers and a .75 rating, so that's a pretty steep drop.

With Prodigal Son ending with Episode 13, "The Last Weekend," many are wondering if Martin (aka The Surgeon) Whitly will die. Many times, "bad" characters, no matter how redeemable they become, end up dying as some kind of sacrifice or a lesson in karma. But since the show wasn't actually meant to end after Season 2, fans are wondering if killing off Martin was even possible for the writers this season. Here's what we know.

Does Martin die in 'Prodigal Son'?

Martin will likely not die in Prodigal Son, but it remains to be seen. We've still got one more episode to go after Episode 12, and anything can happen. It would be surprising if Martin did die, since he's a key character in the show — after all, he helps his son Malcolm and the NYPD solve murders. If the show did get renewed, it's assumed that Martin would have continued to keep doing more or less the same thing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX

Of course, promo for "Sun and Fun" show him getting tortured by Dr. Vivian Capshaw. So, we know that Martin is not exactly in a good place. But odds are, he'll make it out alive, no matter how devious Dr. Capshaw is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX

And not that a synopsis would give away such an explosive death as Martin's, but it from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like the episode is gearing up to have Martin killed. The synopsis reads, "The search for a serial killer known as 'The Woodsman' might help the NYPD find one of their own."

Article continues below advertisement

However Prodigal Son "ends," fans are still upset. And the cast is right there with them. "What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING," Tom Payne, who plays Malcolm, tweeted.

What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING. 😘 #ProdigalSon — Tom Payne (@justanactor) May 11, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Tom did hint that the last episode will be "epic," so even with seemingly no warning about a cancellation, it sounds like the writers have something up their sleeve. "Guys. The end of the season is EPIC. And, in the end, kind of inevitable. We left it all on the field. I gave my heart and soul to this job, it's all on the screen. I can't wait for you to see it," the actor wrote.

Guys. The end of the season is EPIC. And, in the end, kind of inevitable. We left it all on the field. I gave my heart and soul to this job, it's all on the screen. I can't wait for you to see it. — Tom Payne (@justanactor) May 11, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Bellamy Young, who plays Jessica Whitly, tweeted, "Beautiful #prodigies, this is breaking my HEART. Thank you for fighting for us and loving us so well. We left if [sic] all on the field: Next week's finale has all our hearts in it! Can't wait for you to see."

Beautiful #prodigies,

this is breaking my HEART.

Thank you for fighting for us &loving us so well.

We left if all on the field: next week's finale has all our hearts in it! Can't wait for you to see.

(&I got to 😳 CZJ- wait for it!)

I love each of you so much!#ProdigalSon ❤️ — Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 12, 2021