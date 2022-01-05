Does the Lead of 'The Bachelor' Always Have to Pick a Final Four? It Depends on the Drama

According to a report from Showbiz CheatSheet, former Bachelor lead Ben Higgins once noted that Bachelor producers serve as confidants and advice-givers, but that ultimately, it's up to the lead to decide who goes home and when.

While that may be true, former Bachelorette lead Ali Fedotowsky has said she was happy to let producers have a say when she didn't really care either way. Per the same report, Ali referred to a particular two-on-one date with guys she clearly didn't see a future with.