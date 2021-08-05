Elmo's New Furry Friend, Tango, Is About to Make Her Debut in a 'Sesame Street' Special

A new furry friend is about to take up permanent residency at 123 Sesame Street.

Tango, a beautiful puppy, will soon join the cast of the longest running educational children's TV series. As Elmo's doggo, Tango will teach viewers the importance of taking care of pets.

News about her arrival has been making the rounds since July 2021. Tango will enter the spotlight on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, appearing in a special titled Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, on HBO Max.