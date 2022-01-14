The Cast of 'Emily in Paris' Theorize What'll Happen After That Season 2 Finale

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris.

Oui, oui, so much drama for Emily in Paris! The drama-filled Season 2 finale left our American ex-pat Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) at a crossroads. Does she choose to stay in Paris and work for Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)? Or will Emily stay loyal to her American boss Madeleine (Kate Walsh) and the promotion waiting for her back in Chicago?