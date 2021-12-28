Need a New Binge? Here's Everything Coming to Disney Plus in January 2022

Need a New Binge? Here's Everything Coming to Disney Plus in January 2022By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 28 2021, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
As another year locked inside our homes comes to a close, it's time to start looking for our next binge-watch. With several streaming services at the tips of our fingers, there's plenty of content to keep us entertained for years to come. However, if you're looking for something new to obsess over, we know just the place!
For people who subscribe to Disney Plus — aka the home of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic — we've assembled a list of all the intriguing television shows and movies arriving on the platform in the new year. From Boba Fett's return to nostalgic childhood favorites, there's plenty for all to enjoy.
Here's everything making its way to Disney Plus in January 2022!
'The Book of Boba Fett' — Jan. 5–26, 2022
While the highly anticipated Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett kicks off on Dec. 28, 2021, the rest of the show airs in 2022. Disney Plus drops new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, and we have the January 2022 release schedule:
- Chapter 2 on Jan. 5
- Chapter 3 on Jan. 12
- Chapter 4 on Jan. 19
- Chapter 5 on Jan. 26
We're so excited to see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) back in action, especially with his trustee companion Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Hopefully, the duo can make a name for themselves and rule over Tatooine without too much trouble.
'Eternals' — Jan. 12, 2022
Though most MCU fans anticipated Eternals to premiere on Disney Plus around Christmastime, the streaming giant announced the newest superhero team would arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
So, if you didn't get the chance to catch the ensemble in theaters, no worries — Eternals is on its way, and you'll be able to watch it on Disney Plus in no time.
As massive Eternals fans ourselves, we highly recommend ignoring the critics because the film is incredible and provides the aesthetic change the MCU needs.
'Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye' — Jan. 19, 2022
Our favorite documentary-style MCU series, Marvel Studios: Assembled, is returning in January 2022 with an episode dedicated to the creation of Hawkeye.
The special will bring fans behind-the-scenes of the project with exclusive on-set footage. Also, catch Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld detailing their experiences on the series and how they brought their characters to life!
'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' Season 2, Batch 2 — Jan. 19, 2022
Jeff Goldblum is returning to Disney Plus on Jan. 19, 2022, to bring viewers with him to uncover more mysteries! The World According to Jeff Goldblum's second part of Season 2 includes five brand-new episodes, each of which shows Jeff surrounded by puzzles, birthdays, and an all-women motorcycle club.
Though we are excited, nothing will ever be as adorable as Jeff spending an entire episode with dogs and puppies. That, right there, is top-tier television content.
'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' — Jan. 28, 2022
The Ice Age franchise is expanding with an all-new Disney Plus original film called The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. The story centers on the daredevil possum brothers Crash and Eddie as they explore new areas to inhabit.
However, the two find themselves trapped in a massive cave underneath the ice. With dinosaurs added into the mix, things don't look good for the two. Thankfully, the duo gets saved by Buck Wild, an adventurous one-eyed weasel. Now a trio, they team up with new friends to save the Lost World from the dinosaurs.
These classics are also coming to Disney Plus in January 2022!
Besides the exciting and compelling new Disney Plus original content, a few more productions are on their way to the streaming service. The list of classic television shows and movies includes:
- X-Men: First Class — Jan. 1, 2022
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 4, 7 episodes) — Jan. 5, 2022
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days — Jan. 7, 2022
- Like Mike — Jan. 7, 2022
- Like Mike 2 — Jan. 7, 2022
- The Sandlot — Jan. 7, 2022
- Betty White Goes Wild! — Jan. 14, 2022
- Catch That Kid — Jan. 14, 2022
- Vets on the Beach (Seasons 1–2) — Jan. 19, 2022
- Random Rings (Seasons 1–2) — Jan. 26, 2022