Who Plays Flora in 'Fate: The Winx Saga'? Paulina Chávez Dishes on Season 2 Role and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Though Paulina could not spill too many details, the actress did tease that this season is "darker and edgier," telling us that the girls will have to find out "who they can and cannot trust" throughout the eight-episode saga.

"I'm telling you this season is just so full of drama and romance and just so much that I think a lot of people are going to gravitate to at least one of those things," she said. "The script, there's just so much going on and it's just juicy with conflict."