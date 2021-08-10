The August 10 Final Jeopardy Answer References a Book You Likely Learned About in High School

After Matt Amodio secured his 14th victory on the Aug. 9 episode of Jeopardy! , which also marked Joe Buck 's first day of guest hosting the series, he became the fourth highest-earning contestant in the history of the game show.

Many are now tuning in to see if the Yale University PhD graduate student will continue to win, or if another competitor will soon be able to end his streak. On the Aug. 10 episode, Matt will face off against Allie Lane, a technical editor from Rochester, N.H., and Silpa Kovvali, a screenwriter based in Los Angeles, Calif.

Do they have what it takes to gain control of the first podium? Read on to find out what the clue and the answer are for the Tuesday night episode.