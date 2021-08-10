The August 10 Final Jeopardy Answer References a Book You Likely Learned About in High School

The August 10 Final Jeopardy Answer References a Book You Likely Learned About in High SchoolBy Shannon Raphael
After Matt Amodio secured his 14th victory on the Aug. 9 episode of Jeopardy!, which also marked Joe Buck's first day of guest hosting the series, he became the fourth highest-earning contestant in the history of the game show.
Many are now tuning in to see if the Yale University PhD graduate student will continue to win, or if another competitor will soon be able to end his streak. On the Aug. 10 episode, Matt will face off against Allie Lane, a technical editor from Rochester, N.H., and Silpa Kovvali, a screenwriter based in Los Angeles, Calif.
What is the Final Jeopardy clue and answer for the Aug. 10 episode?
For the Aug. 10 episode, the category is "Fictional Places." The clue itself reads: "A savage people called Zapoletes are contrasted with the inhabitants of the title place of this 16th century work."
The answer has yet to be confirmed, but fans are speculating that the right answer is "What is Utopia?"
Thomas More published his book, 'Utopia,' in Latin in 1516.
The Aug. 10 clue is likely referring to Utopia, a book that was published in Latin by Englishman Sir Thomas More (who is Saint Thomas More in the Catholic Church) in the 16th century.
The book focuses on an island called Utopia, which is a perfect fictional place for people to live, and to share both work and resources. The work itself is a satire that depicts the social, political, and economic customs of the Utopian people.
The Utopians try to avoid war and controversy, but when they have to fight, they enlist the help of mercenaries called Zapoletes.
When the Zapoletes are hired, the Utopian citizens can avoid going to war themselves. However, the Utopians use their own generals to lead the Zapolete soldiers.
In the book, the fighting nature of the Zapoletes is juxtaposed with the peaceful Utopians.
