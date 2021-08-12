'Free Guy' Was Inspired by a Few Different Video Games

'Free Guy' Was Inspired by a Few Different Video GamesBy Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 12 2021, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Free Guy.
It's not unusual for some movies to draw inspiration from video games. Take Ready Player One or even Wreck-It Ralph, for example. So the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is similar in that respect, but what's the actual plot summary?
Some people are curious — and a little confused — about the movie's plot. So if you're in the same boat, you aren't alone.
What is the plot summary for 'Free Guy'?
According to IMDb, Free Guy is about "a bank teller [who] discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open-world video game."
In case that doesn't totally explain the premise, let's break it down a little bit. Ryan Reynolds' character, Guy, is an NPC (non-player character), or a background character you'd find in pretty much any video game.
Due to a program uploaded into the game, Guy becomes self-aware. He realizes he's a minor character in a video game and he decides to change his course of fate and become the hero instead.
When the game's developers in the real world decide to shut it down, it's up to Guy to figure out a way to prevent them from doing so, thereby becoming a hero in the game and outside of it.
If you're a fan of games like Grand Theft Auto or Uncharted, you might recognize some of the key elements of the fight scenes and destruction that happens all around Guy.
Director Shawn Levy spoke to Collider ahead of the movie's release and revealed how he researched video games for it.
"I definitely played more GTA than I had before Free Guy because the screenplay was so clearly inspired by key elements of that," he said. He also "played a lot of Fortnite" and played the game Uncharted as well.
Alex Trebek filmed a scene for 'Free Guy' before his 2020 death.
Although Ryan Reynolds shines as the Free Guy's main star, he's joined by a cast of other characters who appear in the game and in the movie's real world.
Channing Tatum plays Avatar in the video game within the movie, Lil Rel Howery is Buddy, the security guard and Guy's BFF, and Alex Trebek has a cameo as well.
The longtime Jeopardy! host appears in the movie as himself and filmed his scene before his 2020 death. Ryan told E! News's Daily Pop that it was "bittersweet" having him in the movie.
In Free Guy, Guy's character becomes famous in the real world because people think he's being controlled by an actual gamer and not what he actually is: a self-aware video game character. Alex's cameo comes when there's a question on Jeopardy! where Guy is the answer.
What is 'Free Guy' rated?
Unlike some of Ryan's other movies, Free Guy is more subdued; it's rated PG-13. There's a considerable amount of violence and gun use and some explosions. According to Common Sense Media, Free Guy also features some profanity and suggestive dialogue.
But mostly, Free Guy seems like a family-friendly movie most school-aged kids can enjoy. Especially if they happen to be gamers.