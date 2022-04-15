Most of Season 1 was dedicated to learning about each ghost's backstory, juxtaposed with Sam and Jay's goal of renovating the mansion into a fully functioning B&B. The Season 1 finale preview teased that there would be a major snag right before Sam and Jay were set to welcome the first guests to their B&B.

So, what will happen? Based off the teasers CBS has released of the Season 1 finale, we have a few ideas.