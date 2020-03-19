Everything You Need to Know About Hades in 'The Magicians'

Hades on The Magicians (played by Michael Luwoye) is the god of the Underworld who rules the realm of the dead with his wife, Persephone (Garcelle Beauvais), also known as Our Lady Underground. He also has a step-son named Reynard the Fox. Hades is a deity, and this means that he knows how to perform magic, and he's able to give people the power only Master Magicians have. Just like in the original mythology, Hades' brother is the all-mighty Zeus, but this doesn't make Hades immortal. Magic, along with other deities can bring him down and ultimately kill him.