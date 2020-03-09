We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Hairdresser Has Perfect Response to Little Girl Who Called Herself 'Ugly'

A video of an adorable 4-year-old girl getting her hair done has gone completely viral. In the video, the little girl, Ariyonna, sees herself and exclaims, "I'm so ugly." Her incredible hairdresser, who goes by Lil Wave Daddy on Instagram, gasps in surprise, tells her never to say that, and encourages her. 

This video illustrates just how rarely black girls and women are told that they are beautiful. When you and others don't see images of yourself and people who look like you celebrated in media, it's easy to see you and others who resemble you as less than the ideal. 