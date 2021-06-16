Fans Are Reeling After 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 — Will There Be a Season 5?

The Season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale dropped on Hulu on June 16, 2021, leaving fans of the dystopian drama series reeling. What will happen to June after she (and a group of other women who were part of the resistance) brutally murdered him? Will Hannah ever be rescued from Gilead? Is there still hope for Nick and June? There are still so many unanswered questions.

Naturally, viewers have been curious: Will there be a Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale? And if so, when will it be available for streaming? Let's take a closer look at what we know so far.

“I certainly am fascinated by what happens in the The Testaments and that is going to be part of our future — that’s a bigger question,” showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021. “Every time I come upon a season, I don’t know what we’re going to do. And every time we get to the end, I’m thrilled and feel like we could go on forever and ever. I’m so excited by how crazy the [season four] story is. As long as Lizzy [Moss] will do this with me, I’ll keep going.”

Well, we've got some news: The Handmaid's Tale has already been renewed for Season 5! The renewal was officially announced in December 2020 ahead of the Season 4 premiere. And there's evidence that suggests The Handmaid's Tale could continue long after that — especially considering the events in Margaret Atwood's sequel The Testaments .

When is the premiere date for Season 5 of 'The Handmaid's Tale'?

At this time, a premiere date for Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale has not been announced by Hulu. However, we can get a general idea of when to expect the next installment of the wildly popular series by looking at the release dates of past seasons. Seasons 1–3 all debuted roughly one year apart from each other beginning in April 2017. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production for Season 4 was delayed — and it didn't premiere until nearly two years after Season 3.

Since pandemic restrictions have eased significantly in recent months, it's possible The Handmaid's Tale will return to its previous schedule. And if that happens, fans might be watching Season 5 as soon as spring 2022. Until Hulu makes an official announcement concerning the premiere date of Season 5, though, it's difficult to say for sure.

In the meantime, fans have plenty of time to try and wrap their heads around the shocking events of the Season 4 finale. As satisfying as it was to witness Fred Waterford finally get what was coming to him, what does this mean for June's future? And what will Serena Joy do now? Not to mention, what will become of Janine and Esther back at the Red Center?

