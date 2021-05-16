Henry Cavill Addresses Speculation About His Personal Life in Passionate IG Post

People are obsessed with the love lives of celebrities. Maybe it's because they dream of their princess or prince charming coming into their lives to solve all of their problems. Or maybe it's because it's much easier to make someone else the lead actor in their lives, rather than actually going after what makes them personally happy. Whatever the reason, the speculation surrounding the romances of stars is going to stop anytime soon.

Henry Cavill addressed speculation surrounding his personal life in a lengthy Instagram post.

The Witcher leading man and longtime bachelor has had people swooning for years so when he went public with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, people began to take notice. It also brought in a ton of rumors surrounding his personal life — from how Henry and Natalie met, to what "stage" they are in their relationship, to even to the actor's sexual orientation. There's no shortage of different theories about Henry's life.

Source: Instagram

Normally, one would just chalk this up to run-of-the-mill celebrity worship. And it doesn't help that there are plenty of instances where celeb reps actually "stage" the paparazzi photos that are snapped up of their clients and are made to look candid when they really aren't.

And while there are more than a few prominent artists who've piped up about celebrity worship and fame for fame's sake, Henry Cavill's recent Instagram post about speculation into his personal life is going viral for its earnestness in asking others to "best the best version of [themselves]."

He uploaded a photo of himself alongside his significant other, Natalie, stating, "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

He continued, "Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others."

Henry added, "So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true."

"Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

