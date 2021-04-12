Hideki Matsuyama's Personal Life Is as Impressive as His Golf Career

Hideki has been fairly reserved as far as the details of his personal life. However, he made a special shout-out when he won the 2021 Masters.

On his thoughts during the competition, Hideki candidly admitted that "I was thinking about them [his wife and daughter] all the way around today," and said that keeping the thought of them with him helps him play better.

"I’m really happy that I played well for them," the new champion said through his interpreter, clearly glad that his positive affirmations worked.

There aren't many known details about Mei; in fact, Hideki didn't even share that he was married until their first child was born. But now that we know what she looks like, it appears that Mei has been a consistent audience member at Hideki's rounds of golf for years, as well as a devoted spouse through it all.