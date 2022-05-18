Salem, They're Back! Here's Everything We Know About Disney's 'Hocus Pocus 2'

It seems our visit to Salem is happening much sooner than expected, all thanks to Hocus Pocus 2. The highly anticipated and long-awaited sequel hits Disney Plus on September 30, meaning Halloween is coming early in 2022!

With the Sanderson Sisters awakening once more, fans of the cult-classic will see the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. But what will they get up to this time? Here's everything we know so far regarding the plot of Hocus Pocus 2.