‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Review: A Warmly Familiar Potion That Leaves Us Thirsty for Another Helping

Since 1993, the child-devouring enchantresses known as the Sanderson Sisters have cast their persuasive spell on the pop culture landscape, proving that a foul Rotten Tomatoes score of 39 percent is no match for a sea of spoopy, nostalgia-hungry fans.

With over-the-top buffoonery (served by stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker), memorable costuming, a killer theatrical number (the “I Put a Spell on You” cover is exhilarating every time), and corny ‘90s charm, Kenny Ortega’s Hocus Pocus is a cult-classic campy Halloween staple.