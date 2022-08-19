'House of the Dragon' Emits More Fire Than Ice: A Review

If you fell in love with Game of Thrones for its overabundance of sex and violence, House of the Dragon will not disappoint. However, if it was the complicated variety of stories and characters that were interwoven into one epic saga over the course of several years that you loved, House of the Dragon doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor — yet. Despite this, HBO’s spin-off is still an enjoyable watch, and it encompasses much of the GoT magic that captured the world’s attention over a decade ago.