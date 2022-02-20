Steering a 90 Mph Bobsled Involves a Simple Mechanism, but It’s Super Difficult

Competing at the top level of any sport is ridiculously difficult, even ones that don't appear to be that physically demanding. However there are some that are arguably more dangerous than others, like skiers who hurtle down hills at 100 miles per hour, or gymnasts who perform gravity defying jumps and manage to land on their legs with little more than a tiny thud. Bobsledders also shred down icy tubes at breakneck speeds, but how do you even steer them?