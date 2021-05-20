Season 4 of 'Floribama Shore' Revolved Around 7 Party-Lovers — How Old Are They?

Aimee Hall, Codi Butts, and many others got their first break on Floribama Shore.

Some of the stars used to work in the hospitality industry before obtaining fame. Candace, on the other hand, started to build a career in the media industry before graduating from the University of Memphis. Candace launched a skincare brand, Yaaganix, in 2019. Candace was born on Dec. 29, 1992, in Memphis, Tenn.