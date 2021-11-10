You Can Hire 'Call the Closer's Lauren Risley to Make Your Dreams Come True

Buying a home and renovating it can be a stressful process, but if there's anyone who seems to have perfected the craft, it's Lauren Risley . Lauren is the host of HGTV 's latest show, Call the Closer . She is a real estate agent and renovation enthusiast who helps clients in her local St. Louis, Mo. area to find their dream homes.

Anyone who has seen the show knows that Lauren is no slouch, and now that she's fixed up homes for several families, viewers wonder how to go about hiring Lauren for themselves. Read on for what we know about how to hire Lauren to find your dream home.

How do you hire Lauren Risley of 'Call the Closer' to help find your dream home?

While it might seem obvious, Lauren is a licensed real estate agent, and her website is perfectly equipped to help regular clients work with the HGTV star. The second tab from the top is titled "Buy/Sell With Lauren" and is designed to do just that: help people buy or sell their homes with Lauren's assistance.

When you click on the tab, there is a page where you can leave your contact information for Lauren. There is also a separate "Contact" tab on the far-right corner of her website home page. The "Contact" tab might be a faster way to reach Lauren, as it automatically fills an email with the subject line, "Inquiry From Lauren Risley Realty."

However, it's important to note that for now, Lauren appears to be based in St. Louis, both on the show and in her professional life. If you are an applicant from outside the area, it might be better to reach out to someone closer to you. Having said that, if your heart is set on working with Lauren, it can never hurt to ask!