The New 'Hunger Games' Book Is A Prequel To The Classic Series and It Stars a Character We Already Know

IDK about you, but I still have so many questions about The Ballad — if Coriolanus started out a hero, what changes him? Will we get a sneak peek at anyone from the Everdeen family? And, most importantly, is Jennifer Lawrence going to be involved with the production of the film adaptation? Too bad the Katniss Everdeen superstar isn't on social media, or else we could maybe get some ~insider info~ on Suzanne's latest and greatest project. Until then, though, I guess we'll have to wait for the trailer.