From the Phone Screen to the Small Screen, 'Hype House' Shows a New Side to TikTok's Top Influencers

From the Phone Screen to the Small Screen, 'Hype House' Shows a New Side to TikTok's Top InfluencersBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 7 2022, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
When a bunch of top TikTok stars in their late teens and early twenties started living in a Los Angeles mansion together — and they began referring to themselves as the "Hype House" group — many were skeptical about the idea of an influencer collective.
Since Hype House officially formed at the end of 2019, the ever-rotating list of members has continued to thrive on social media, and they've often let the public in on their drama.
With all of the platonic and romantic turmoil going on among the stars, there has long been speculation that the Hype House residents would film a reality show together. Thomas Petrou, one of the co-founders, confirmed that the influencers were working on a Netflix reality series in April of 2021.
The first season of the highly-anticipated Hype House series dropped on Jan. 7, 2022, and viewers can now get to see more from the internet sensations as they navigate fame and the pressures of having to constantly churn out content. Keep reading to find out about the official cast, and to learn if the show has been renewed for Season 2.
Who are the TikTok stars featured in the 'Hype House' cast?
When the Hype House first formed, the group included the likes of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Tony and Ondreaz Lopez, Daisy Keech, Addison Rae, and Chase Hudson (aka LilHuddy). Several of the original stars lived in a more modest Los Angeles residence, while most of the members didn't actually live in the house.
About a year after Hype House formed, the remaining members moved to a $5 million complex in Moorpark, Calif. The home served as the primary filming location for the Netflix series.
The cast of the show includes current Hype House members Vinnie Hacker, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, Sienna Mae Gomez, Mia Hayward, Kouvr Annon, Jack Wright, Michael Sanzone, Patrick Huston, and Ryland Storms.
Chase Hudson is also a cast member, but his decision to distance himself from the group and to move to his "Huddy Hacienda" in Encino is one of the main storylines on the show.
Larray Merritt and Nikita Dragun aren't official Hype House members, but they are close friends with those in the collective. They are part of the cast as well.
While Nikita and Larray are allowed to come and go as they please, Thomas felt that Chase still had an outstanding obligation to film content for the group's joint TikTok page.
Another running storyline on the show is that multiple members have become disinterested in putting out daily content. Though the likes of Chase, Nikita, and Larray have parlayed their internet fame into other business ventures, some of the remaining Hype House stars are trying to figure out how to appeal to their respective fan bases on their own terms.
The stars boast about their quick rises to fame in the opening of the series, but it soon becomes clear that influencing others online isn't always glamorous.
Has 'Hype House' been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix has yet to publicly announce a decision regarding the future of Hype House. Because Season 1 only launched on the streamer on Jan. 7, it could be several months until the series is officially renewed or canceled.
The Hype House cast members all have considerable followings on their various social media accounts, so it can be expected that there will be plenty of eyes on the show (even if people tune in to hate-watch). However, the series did not receive favorable reviews.
Until there is some resolution about a second season, you can stream Season 1 of Hype House on Netflix now.