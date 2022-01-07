From the Phone Screen to the Small Screen, 'Hype House' Shows a New Side to TikTok's Top Influencers

When a bunch of top TikTok stars in their late teens and early twenties started living in a Los Angeles mansion together — and they began referring to themselves as the "Hype House" group — many were skeptical about the idea of an influencer collective.

Since Hype House officially formed at the end of 2019, the ever-rotating list of members has continued to thrive on social media, and they've often let the public in on their drama.