Forget Her Tony Award, Idina Menzel Is a Bonafide QVC Icon

The singer-songwriter and philanthropist's sprawling, awe-inspiring career and life are highlighted in Disney Plus's documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

More specifically, the film sees filmmaker Anne McCabe "follow Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream." Said dream involves headlining a concert at NYC's famous Madison Square Garden. You know, just a casual bucket list goal.