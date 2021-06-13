Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Couldn’t Be More in Love With ‘In the Heights’By Dan Clarendon
Jun. 13 2021, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Celebrities: They’re just like us … in that they are blown away by the new film In the Heights. Ariana Grande, for one, raved about the Washington Heights–set movie musical for a full minute in a video that director Jon M. Chu shared on Twitter on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
“So I am the biggest In the Heights stan that you will ever find on Earth, and a few weeks ago, I had the privilege of seeing an early showing of the In the Heights movie, and it was a blessing and a curse because I haven’t stopped thinking about it since then. And I don’t have the soundtrack — only two songs are out so far, and that’s been really a big issue for me in my life.”
Ariana Grande says 'In the Heights' “couldn’t have been more brilliantly done.”
The singer continued: “What a spectacular film and what a beautiful job. The storytelling, the musical numbers, the singing, the dancing, the acting — every single part of it was just a) done so perfectly and b) just, like, woven together with so much love.”
Ariana also admired the work of everyone involved, whether they were in front of or behind the camera. “It’s so clear how much every single person working on this film just had so much love for it, and it’s so beautiful,” she said. “And congratulations to the cast and crew and the dancers and to Jon Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It couldn’t have been more brilliantly done, and I can’t wait to see it again, and I need the soundtrack. Yeah, quickly.”
Oprah Winfrey, Hugh Jackman, and Dwayne Johnson also recorded videos hyping up the film.
You don’t have to take Ariana’s word alone: Warner Bros. recently released a video of other A-listers talking about this “event of the summer.”
Take Oprah Winfrey, for example. “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film, In the Heights, it’s so good. … I loved it, loved it, loved it so much,” the talk show host said. “It brings to life the heart and soul of that community, their hopes, their dreams. … It’s gonna make you laugh and dance.”
Or Hugh Jackman, who’s no stranger to movie musicals: “It is phenomenal,” the Greatest Showman actor said of the new film. “It just filled me with delight. The acting was incredible, the dancing’s incredible.”
And here’s what Dwayne Johnson has to say about In the Heights: “It’s a day in the life of people who have dreams, who aspire to be more, but also remembering that home is where you always want to come back to. … What a phenomenal movie.”
Even more celebrities are posting glowing Twitter reviews.
As the preview showed, other celebrities are taking their love for In the Heights to Twitter. Here’s a sampling of their tweets:
Elizabeth Banks: “You won’t want to miss this one, folks.”
Jimmy Fallon: “For anyone who has a dream, you will love In the Heights.”
Justina Machado: “I’m so proud of this move and every brilliant person in it.”
Josh Gad: “This evening I experienced the most joy I’ve experienced from a film in over a year.”
Isabella Gomez: “We screamed, we laughed, we sang, and my God, we cried.”
Yvette Nicole Brown: “Guys, In the Heights is everything you imagine it to be and so worth this long wait.”
In the Heights is currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.