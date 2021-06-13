Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Couldn’t Be More in Love With ‘In the Heights’

You don’t have to take Ariana’s word alone: Warner Bros. recently released a video of other A-listers talking about this “event of the summer.”

Take Oprah Winfrey, for example. “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film, In the Heights, it’s so good. … I loved it, loved it, loved it so much,” the talk show host said. “It brings to life the heart and soul of that community, their hopes, their dreams. … It’s gonna make you laugh and dance.”