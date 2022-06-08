Kamala Khan Lives Our Dream at AvengerCon in 'Ms. Marvel' — Is It a Real Thing?

Wow, this writer and Kamala Khan have a lot in common! Not only are they both full-blown fangirls for Marvel superheroes, but they were born and raised in New Jersey; therefore, the MCU's latest venture into Disney Plus is, by far, our favorite project.

On June 8, the series premiere of Ms. Marvel introduced viewers to the MCU's first Muslim superhero. The six-part miniseries is a coming-of-age tale following a Pakistani-American teenage girl who struggles to find her place in the world.