Erin Learns Her Fate Early on in 'Paper Girls' -- But Does She Really Die?

Younger Erin's contention with older Erin is a key plot point in Paper Girls' first few episodes. While older Erin houses the girls as they try to wrap their heads around time travel, older Erin becomes a caretaker for them.

Despite her reluctance to get involved, older Erin ends up at the forefront of the girls' plan to get home. She accidentally activates the communication device that controls the robot Larry (Nate Corddry) has been hiding.