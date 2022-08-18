Is Ghost Rider in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Unpacking an Easter Egg

In conversation with Deadline, Jessica clarified, "He’s not Ghost Rider — his name is Donny Blaze.” She quickly added he “is a magician named Donny Blaze." Jessica also reassured fans that Donny is not a new Ghost Rider, but rather, "This is just a magician who picked a stage name that he thought was going to get a lot of attention."

However, Jessica also hinted that Donny is a major character in one episode.