Is Ghost Rider in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Unpacking an Easter Egg
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
The newest Disney Plus show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is already a smashing success. The story follows lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates being a Hulk and practicing law as a superhero. As part of a larger multiverse, it's no surprise that other characters from Marvel are rumored to pop up in the show.
However, a trailer showed a poster in Jennifer Walters' apartment that has fans wondering — will Ghost Rider appear in She-Hulk? Here's what fans need to know.
Will Ghost Rider appear in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
At this point, it's typical of Marvel fans to spot clues and Easter eggs in upcoming shows from a mile away. While some theories have proved correct, such as Daredevil appearing in She-Hulk, others missed the mark (remember when Mephisto was assumed to be the villain in WandaVision, anyone?). Recently, a trailer for She-Hulk hinted at another Marvel character joining the MCU: Ghost Rider.
Johnny Blaze, who is the superhero Ghost Rider, has appeared twice before: once, in his own series of films starring Nicholas Cage, and during the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D played by Tom McComas. Recently, actor Ryan Gosling has expressed interest in playing the character of the Johnny Blaze iteration.
In a scene in She-Hulk, one of the trailers cuts away to a poster in Jennifer Walters' bedroom that seemingly says "Johnny Blaze." Although the moment is blink-and-you'll-miss-it, excited fans were let down when She-Hulk executive producer Jessica Gao clarified that the character was not Johnny, but Donny Blaze, a magician character.
In conversation with Deadline, Jessica clarified, "He’s not Ghost Rider — his name is Donny Blaze.” She quickly added he “is a magician named Donny Blaze." Jessica also reassured fans that Donny is not a new Ghost Rider, but rather, "This is just a magician who picked a stage name that he thought was going to get a lot of attention."
However, Jessica also hinted that Donny is a major character in one episode.
Although fans may be disappointed that Ghost Rider won't make his official MCU entry in She-Hulk, rest assured, there are allegedly multiple MCU cameos for fans to enjoy. Currently, fans are aware that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but there will surely be more to follow.
New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law air on Thursdays exclusively on Disney Plus.