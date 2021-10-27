Could Veteran Competitor Jenna Compono Return for Season 38 of MTV's 'The Challenge'?

So did Jenna Compono leave The Challenge for good? Even though viewers haven't seen her compete in two seasons, Jenna shouldn't be counted out. Is there a chance that fans could see Jenna Compono on Season 38 of The Challenge? In an Instagram stories fan Q&A in the spring of 2021, Jenna answered the question, "Will you ever go on another Challenge?" Per Monsters & Critics , she revealed, "If me and my family are in a good spot and the time is right, I will be back."

She recently did another Instagram stories fan Q&A and talked about how she liked the older seasons of the series. According to Monsters & Critics , Jenna shared, "I loved having so many of the older vets and not so many new people. I think a lot of people can agree that fans like following castmates' stories throughout the years and have their favorites to root for. I also miss how drama was about the game and less about personal attacks."

She also added, "With so many new people, it's hard to follow, and I've been hearing / reading that people hate it." After competing on eight seasons of The Challenge and making it to the finals, Jenna is definitely a competitor who's meant to win it all in the future. So while she may not return next season, audiences will hopefully see her win a final in the near future.

The Challenge Season 37 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.